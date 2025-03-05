Nayanthara REJECTS Lady Superstar Tag: 'Will Always be and Only NAYANTHARA'

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 5, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Nayanthara, one of South India's biggest stars, has rejected the 'Lady Superstar' title, stating that she prefers to be known simply by her name. Posting on X, she revealed that for years, she asked filmmakers to avoid using the tag, as her career isn’t defined by it. Nayanthara also clarified that she never claimed the title herself and respects her male co-stars' contributions. She believes her work speaks louder than labels.

