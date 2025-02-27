Legendary Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found DEAD at with Their Pet DOG at Home!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 27, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Renowned actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found deceased in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home. Hackman, aged 95, and Arakawa, 63, were discovered alongside their dog. Authorities have ruled out foul play and are investigating the causes of death. Hackman's illustrious career spanned over four decades, with iconic roles in films like 'The French Connection' and 'Superman.' He retired from acting in 2004 to focus on writing. The couple had been married since 1991.

