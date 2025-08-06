Kajol FURIOUS at Reporters: 'Abhi Main Hindi Mein Bolu?' | Hindi vs Marathi Language Row?
Bollywood actress Kajol lost her cool at a recent Mumbai event when reporters insisted she respond in Hindi, despite her answering in Marathi. Kajol's sharp reply, 'Abhi main Hindi mein bolu? Jisko samajhna hai, samajh lenge', has sparked outrage and triggered a debate online about language respect within the film industry.
