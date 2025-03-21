user
user

John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 21, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Bollywood actor John Abraham recently revealed that he and Hrithik Roshan were classmates at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai. In a recent interview, John shared that during their school days, he and his friends would eagerly attend cultural activities just to watch Hrithik dance, highlighting Hrithik's exceptional dancing skills even back then. A childhood photograph featuring both actors has also resurfaced, delighting fans with this nostalgic connection.

Recent Videos

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Haryana CM Pays Tribute to Late Dr. Debendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar | Asianet Newsable

Video Top Stories

John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection
Entertainment

John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection

Aamir Khan's Sister APPROVES of His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt! Family is Very Happy
Entertainment

Aamir Khan's Sister APPROVES of His Girlfriend Gauri Spratt! Family is Very Happy

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!
Entertainment

Veera Dheera Sooran Trailer OUT: Chiyaan Vikram's Action-Packed Comeback!

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!
Entertainment

L2: Empuraan Smashes US Pre-Sales, Outshines Sikandar!

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!
Entertainment

Rani Mukherjee Birthday Special: 10 ICONIC SONGS That Define Her Bollywood Legacy!

Priyanka Chopra’s Inspiring Story of a Guava Seller – A Lesson in Integrity!
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s Inspiring Story of a Guava Seller – A Lesson in Integrity!

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'
Entertainment

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Post Amid Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce – 'Far From Lies & Deceit'

Must See

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable
India News

99 Arrested in Nagpur: Police Tighten Security Ahead of Friday Prayers | Asianet Newsable

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh
India News

'Justice Varma's Transfer NOT ENOUGH, Probe Needed': Ex-SCBA President Vikas Singh

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable
India News

Farmers Stage ‘Rail Roko’ Protest in Tiruchirappalli Over Punjab Crackdown | Asianet Newsable