John Abraham Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was His CLASSMATE! Fans Shocked by School Connection
Bollywood actor John Abraham recently revealed that he and Hrithik Roshan were classmates at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai. In a recent interview, John shared that during their school days, he and his friends would eagerly attend cultural activities just to watch Hrithik dance, highlighting Hrithik's exceptional dancing skills even back then. A childhood photograph featuring both actors has also resurfaced, delighting fans with this nostalgic connection.