Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, hit back at a troll who commented, 'Lekin tu toh Dalit hai' on his Diwali post. Shikhar condemned the regressive mindset, emphasizing Diwali symbolizes light, progress, and unity. He urged people to embrace inclusivity and move beyond caste-based discrimination, sparking a social media debate.