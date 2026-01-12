Hrithik Roshan Turns 52: Yacht Birthday Bash With Saba Azad & Sussanne Goes Viral
Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 52nd birthday aboard a private yacht off the Mumbai coast, surrounded by his girlfriend Saba Azad, ex-wife Sussanne Khan, their sons, family and close friends. The actor shared a touching message calling life an 'absolute privilege,' and fans flooded social media with love.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing