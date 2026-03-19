TN Assembly Polls 2026: Vijay Tsunami, Alliance Chaos & Caste Shifts | The Real Deciding Factors!

The Tamil Nadu Election 2026 schedule is out: Polling on April 23 and Results on May 4. Superstar Vijay's TVK goes solo with massive youth energy, DMK's MK Stalin pushes welfare schemes amid alliance chaos (Congress gets 28 seats + Rajya Sabha), AIADMK-BJP NDA desperately courts partners, and caste shifts + BJP's Annamalai rallies add wild cards.In this fast-paced breakdown, we reveal the real game-changers: 00:00 - TN Election 2026: Polling & Result Dates00:56 - Vijay's TVK tsunami & vote-splitting power 01:22 - Alliance wars: DMK bloc vs NDA scramble 01:51 - Welfare delivery vs growing anti-incumbency fatigue 02:14 Caste earthquakes, NTK wildcard & BJP surge Who will rule Tamil Nadu on May 4?

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