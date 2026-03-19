AFCON Chaos: Senegal Fans Cry ‘Corruption’ After Title Reversal | Football

Senegal Stripped of AFCON Title: CAF Awards Morocco 3-0 Win After Final Chaos!Football controversy erupts after Senegal national football team were stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations title. With Morocco national football team declared champions, furious Senegal fans call the decision “a humiliation for Africa.”"I’m stunned. Football no longer exists. This is not football. No one here understands or accepts this decision by CAF. We’re shocked. Corruption has ended up winning," said one fan.Meanwhile, a Morocco fan remarked, "As Moroccans, this event is a source of pride for us because justice has been done to those who deserve it, no more and no less. Praise be to God; congratulations to us all, and may God crown this success by enabling us to win the World Cup."00:00 - Senegal vs Morocco Shock00:25 - 'I'm Stunned' — Says Fan02:10 - Senegal Stripped of AFCON Title03:38 - 'Justice Has Been Done' — Says Fan

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