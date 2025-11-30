Gulshan Devaiah on Kantara 2, Profit-Sharing Fight & Working With Rishab Shetty

This episode is CHAOS. Beautiful, unfiltered, Gulshan Devaiah-style chaos.From calling himself a “winding mountain road” during rapid fire, to casually dropping truth bombs about Anurag Kashyap, critics, co-stars, and the Tamannaah–Vijay breakup — this conversation is a full roller coaster.Watch full Episode: https://youtu.be/Bhv__xvT7oY

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source