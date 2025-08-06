Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 | Meet Gizele Thakral: From Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to Mohanlal’s Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 | Meet Gizele Thakral: From Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 9 to Mohanlal’s Show . Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Who is Gizele Thakral, the sassy and sultry reality TV sensation, as she returns to the Bigg Boss universe after a decade? From her wild card entry in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 9 where she left a bold impression, to making a stunning comeback in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 hosted by Mohanlal.