Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 | Meet Gizele Thakral: From Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to Mohanlal’s Show

Heena Sharma
Published : Aug 06 2025, 12:04 AM IST
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 | Meet Gizele Thakral: From Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 9 to Mohanlal’s Show . Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Who is Gizele Thakral, the sassy and sultry reality TV sensation, as she returns to the Bigg Boss universe after a decade? From her wild card entry in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 9 where she left a bold impression, to making a stunning comeback in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 hosted by Mohanlal.

