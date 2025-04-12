Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Haridwar witnessed an emotional farewell as the ashes of legendary actor Manoj Kumar were immersed in the holy Ganga at Har Ki Pauri on April 12. With heartfelt rituals and prayers, his sons and close family paid their final respects. The moment was filled with silence, memories, and reverence for the cinematic icon who once defined patriotism on screen. His legacy now flows with the sacred river — eternal and pure.