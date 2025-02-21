Drishyam 3 CONFIRMED! Mohanlal Returns with Surprising New Cast – The Past Never Stays Silent!

Mohanlal has officially announced 'Drishyam 3,' reuniting with director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor. The film will continue the story of Georgekutty and his family, with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil reprising their roles. Asha Sarath returns as IG Geetha Prabhakar. Notably, Anjali Aneesh Upasana joins the cast, adding a fresh dynamic to the narrative. The announcement, accompanied by a teaser poster stating, 'The past never stays silent,' has generated significant excitement among fans.