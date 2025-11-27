Dhanush & Kriti Sanon Attend Varanasi’s Iconic Ganga Aarti | Tere Ishk Mein Movie Promotion

Actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon were spotted at the iconic Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. They draw attention from devotees and their fans. They arrived in the holy city to promote their upcoming film – Tere Ishk Mein. The stars visited the Dashashwamedh Ghat and witnessed the evening rituals amid heavy crowds and tight security.

