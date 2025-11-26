MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Boss 19 House: Tanya, Pranit and Farhana’s Explosive Fight Amid Ticket to Finale Storm

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 26 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Share this Video

As the race for the Ticket to Finale heats up, a massive showdown erupts between Tanya Mittal, Pranit More and Farhana Bhatt. A promo shows Tanya and Pranit locking horns before Farhana jumps in, turning the argument into a full-blown three-way clash that has shaken the entire house.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Boss 19 House: Tanya, Pranit and Farhana’s Explosive Fight Amid Ticket to Finale Storm
Now Playing
Boss 19 House: Tanya, Pranit and Farhana’s Explosive Fight Amid Ticket to Finale Storm
BIGG BOSS 19: Gaurav Khanna Bags Ticket to Finale, First Confirmed Finalist!
Now Playing
BIGG BOSS 19: Gaurav Khanna Bags Ticket to Finale, First Confirmed Finalist!
Bigg Boss 19 | Farhana–Shehbaz Kitchen War Explodes After Plate Fight
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 | Farhana–Shehbaz Kitchen War Explodes After Plate Fight
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted; Amaal & Tanya Next?
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted; Amaal & Tanya Next?
RIP Dharmendra: Mukesh Khanna Remembers Legendary Actor, Remarkable Human Being | Exclusive
Now Playing
RIP Dharmendra: Mukesh Khanna Remembers Legendary Actor, Remarkable Human Being | Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19: Week 13 Nomination Turns Explosive After Tanya–Malti Clash
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Week 13 Nomination Turns Explosive After Tanya–Malti Clash
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Teases Farhana For Hugging Kunickaa’s Son; Makes Fun of Tanya
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Teases Farhana For Hugging Kunickaa’s Son; Makes Fun of Tanya
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Lands TV Project With Ekta Kapoor After the Show!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Lands TV Project With Ekta Kapoor After the Show!
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Begins: Kunickaa’s Son & Ashnoor’s Father Bring Emotions To The House
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Begins: Kunickaa’s Son & Ashnoor’s Father Bring Emotions To The House
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Kunickaa’s Son Ayaan Lights Up the House
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Kunickaa’s Son Ayaan Lights Up the House

Entertainment

Boss 19 House: Tanya, Pranit and Farhana’s Explosive Fight Amid Ticket to Finale Storm
03:31
Now Playing
Boss 19 House: Tanya, Pranit and Farhana’s Explosive Fight Amid Ticket to Finale Storm
BIGG BOSS 19: Gaurav Khanna Bags Ticket to Finale, First Confirmed Finalist!
03:43
Now Playing
BIGG BOSS 19: Gaurav Khanna Bags Ticket to Finale, First Confirmed Finalist!
Bigg Boss 19 | Farhana–Shehbaz Kitchen War Explodes After Plate Fight
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 | Farhana–Shehbaz Kitchen War Explodes After Plate Fight
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted; Amaal & Tanya Next?
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted; Amaal & Tanya Next?

News

Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Pakistan Over Ram Temple Flag-Hoisting Remark
02:06
Now Playing
Kangana Ranaut Hits Back at Pakistan Over Ram Temple Flag-Hoisting Remark
Mamata Banerjee Holds Massive Anti-SIR Rally at Bangaon, North 24 Parganas
14:08
Now Playing
Mamata Banerjee Holds Massive Anti-SIR Rally at Bangaon, North 24 Parganas
PM Modi Inaugurates Safran MRO Hub | Aviation Sector is ‘Taking a New Flight’
06:12
Now Playing
PM Modi Inaugurates Safran MRO Hub | Aviation Sector is ‘Taking a New Flight’

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?