Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Who Shall Win the Trophy? Aneesh or Anumol? Highest Votes

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 is just hours away. Five finalists remain — Anumol, Aneesh, Akbar, Nevin and Shanavas. But social media is ruled by just two names. Polls show Anumol leading at 53% and Aneesh trailing at 36%. Will Anumol become only the second female winner in the series’ history, or will Aneesh, the first male commoner in the house, make history?

