Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Wildcard Sabuman Evicted Before Finale | 'I Tried To Stay Genuine'

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Wildcard Sabuman Evicted Before Finale
In a dramatic pre-finale eviction, wildcard entrant Sabuman exited Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 after host Mohanlal announced the results. Known for his calm personality and honesty, Sabuman said he 'just tried to be genuine throughout.' His journey inspired many as he overcame his fear of public speaking inside the house.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:42
Now Playing
03:22
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing