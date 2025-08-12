Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Faces Temporary Suspension? | Full Story

A gripping new teaser from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 hints at a dramatic temporary suspension, leaving both housemates and fans reeling. Intense clashes during a ranking task have escalated the chaos, triggering this unprecedented pause just after the first eviction. The teaser shows Bigg Boss announcing, 'There will not be any more communication from my end,' leaving housemates and fans in shock. Viewers are on the edge of their seats, buzzing with anticipation over what comes next in this high-voltage season.