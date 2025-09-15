Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas’ Heated Clash With Nevin, House Property Destroyed
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 house turned explosive as Shanavas and Nevin’s fiery clash shook everyone. A food-related argument escalated when Shanavas snatched Nevin’s plate, breaking it in anger. Housemates panicked as the two exchanged 'Who are you?' shouts and even got into a brief physical tussle.
