Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Shanu Faces Backlash for Commenting on Gizele Thakral’s Outfit In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, Shanavas Shanu sparked controversy with his remarks on fellow contestant Gizele Thakral’s outfits. The internet is abuzz as netizens accuse Shanavas of being ‘Kulapurushan’ (a local term for a judgmental or conservative man). Watch the video for a full breakdown of the incident.