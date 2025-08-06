MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Shanu Faces Backlash for Commenting on Gizele Thakral’s Outfit

Heena Sharma
Published : Aug 06 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Share this Video

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Shanu Faces Backlash for Commenting on Gizele Thakral’s Outfit In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, Shanavas Shanu sparked controversy with his remarks on fellow contestant Gizele Thakral’s outfits. The internet is abuzz as netizens accuse Shanavas of being ‘Kulapurushan’ (a local term for a judgmental or conservative man). Watch the video for a full breakdown of the incident.

Related Video

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Shanu Faces Backlash for Commenting on Gizele Thakral’s Outfit
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Shanu Faces Backlash for Commenting on Gizele Thakral’s Outfit
Kajol FURIOUS at Reporters: 'Abhi Main Hindi Mein Bolu?' | Hindi vs Marathi Language Row?
Now Playing
Kajol FURIOUS at Reporters: 'Abhi Main Hindi Mein Bolu?' | Hindi vs Marathi Language Row?
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol Breaks Down as Shanavas’s Accuses of Insulting Doctors
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol Breaks Down as Shanavas’s Accuses of Insulting Doctors
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 | Meet Gizele Thakral: From Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to Mohanlal’s Show
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 | Meet Gizele Thakral: From Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to Mohanlal’s Show
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Grand Launch Highlights | Mohanlal's Charisma, 19 Contestants Enter House
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Grand Launch Highlights | Mohanlal's Charisma, 19 Contestants Enter House
Shanavas Shanu’s Surprise Entry in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7!
Now Playing
Shanavas Shanu’s Surprise Entry in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7!
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Who Is Binny Sebastian & Why Everyone’s Talking!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Who Is Binny Sebastian & Why Everyone’s Talking!
Kartik Aaryan in Trouble: FWICE Issues Notice Over Pakistan-Linked US Event!
Now Playing
Kartik Aaryan in Trouble: FWICE Issues Notice Over Pakistan-Linked US Event!
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants LEAKED! Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurav Taneja to Mamta Kulkarni?
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants LEAKED! Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurav Taneja to Mamta Kulkarni?
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Full Contestant List Revealed | Mohanlal Returns as Host
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 Full Contestant List Revealed | Mohanlal Returns as Host

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Shanu Faces Backlash for Commenting on Gizele Thakral’s Outfit
03:05
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Shanu Faces Backlash for Commenting on Gizele Thakral’s Outfit
Kajol FURIOUS at Reporters: 'Abhi Main Hindi Mein Bolu?' | Hindi vs Marathi Language Row?
01:34
Now Playing
Kajol FURIOUS at Reporters: 'Abhi Main Hindi Mein Bolu?' | Hindi vs Marathi Language Row?
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol Breaks Down as Shanavas’s Accuses of Insulting Doctors
03:29
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol Breaks Down as Shanavas’s Accuses of Insulting Doctors
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 | Meet Gizele Thakral: From Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to Mohanlal’s Show
03:17
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 | Meet Gizele Thakral: From Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss to Mohanlal’s Show

News

PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, India’s Smartest Govt HQ Unveiled
02:29
Now Playing
PM Modi Inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, India’s Smartest Govt HQ Unveiled
Eyewitness Recount Flash Flood Horror, CM Dhami Meets Locals
05:36
Now Playing
Eyewitness Recount Flash Flood Horror, CM Dhami Meets Locals
‘Those Images Haunt Us’: Brother of Israeli Hostage Makes Emotional Plea at UN
03:32
Now Playing
‘Those Images Haunt Us’: Brother of Israeli Hostage Makes Emotional Plea at UN

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?