Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Shanu Faces Backlash for Commenting on Gizele Thakral’s Outfit
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas Shanu Faces Backlash for Commenting on Gizele Thakral’s Outfit In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, Shanavas Shanu sparked controversy with his remarks on fellow contestant Gizele Thakral’s outfits. The internet is abuzz as netizens accuse Shanavas of being ‘Kulapurushan’ (a local term for a judgmental or conservative man). Watch the video for a full breakdown of the incident.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:05
Now Playing
01:34
Now Playing
03:29
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing