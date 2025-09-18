Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas and Aryan’s Explosive Dining Area Showdown! The Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 house erupted as Shanavas and Aryan faced off in a fiery clash. Shanavas labeled Aryan an 'outsider' and accused him of faking his leg injury, while Aryan lashed out, calling Shanavas 'nothing.' The tense confrontation left Gizel and other contestants stunned. The exact reason behind their fight remains a mystery, keeping the house on edge.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source