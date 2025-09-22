Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Rena Fathima Gets Evicted After 50 Days in House
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 saw an emotional weekend as the youngest contestant Rena Fathima was evicted after completing 50 days in the house. Despite her popularity, she lost out in audience votes against Lakshmi. Rena thanked viewers for supporting her journey, calling it a milestone achievement.
