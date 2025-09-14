MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Takes Strong Stand Against Homophobia!

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 14 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Share this Video

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 promo shows a tense moment when Mohanlal confronts contestant Lakshmi over homophobic remarks about same-sex couple Adhila and Noora. The host’s firm words, telling Lakshmi 'If you can’t stand them, leave the house,' sent shockwaves across the house and social media, highlighting inclusion and respect.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Takes Strong Stand Against Homophobia!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Takes Strong Stand Against Homophobia!
Bigg Boss 19: Akshay & Saurabh Shukla Roast Baseer with ‘Swayamvar’ Question
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Akshay & Saurabh Shukla Roast Baseer with ‘Swayamvar’ Question
It’s possible to have professional ambitions and yet be a good mother | Soha Ali Khan |Table For Two
Now Playing
It’s possible to have professional ambitions and yet be a good mother | Soha Ali Khan |Table For Two
Why Soha Ali Khan’s Podcast “All About Her” is a GAME CHANGER Table for Two Episode 10
Now Playing
Why Soha Ali Khan’s Podcast “All About Her” is a GAME CHANGER Table for Two Episode 10
Bigg Boss 19: BB Sports Day Turns into Human Scrabble Fun; Kunickaa, the 'Energy Vampire'
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: BB Sports Day Turns into Human Scrabble Fun; Kunickaa, the 'Energy Vampire'
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Noora and Akbar Lock Horns in Shoes Factory Task
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Noora and Akbar Lock Horns in Shoes Factory Task
Soha Ali Khan Opens Up: Family, Films & Why She Started ‘All About Her’ Podcast | Table for Two
Now Playing
Soha Ali Khan Opens Up: Family, Films & Why She Started ‘All About Her’ Podcast | Table for Two
Inside the 5-Year Feud as Prince Harry Meets King Charles in Over a Year
Now Playing
Inside the 5-Year Feud as Prince Harry Meets King Charles in Over a Year
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari & Shehbaz Badesha’s Explosive Fight Shocks Fans
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari & Shehbaz Badesha’s Explosive Fight Shocks Fans
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: 13 Contestants Face Eviction, Adhila Tops With Seven Votes
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: 13 Contestants Face Eviction, Adhila Tops With Seven Votes

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Takes Strong Stand Against Homophobia!
03:32
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Takes Strong Stand Against Homophobia!
Bigg Boss 19: Akshay & Saurabh Shukla Roast Baseer with ‘Swayamvar’ Question
03:03
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Akshay & Saurabh Shukla Roast Baseer with ‘Swayamvar’ Question
It’s possible to have professional ambitions and yet be a good mother | Soha Ali Khan |Table For Two
01:07
Now Playing
It’s possible to have professional ambitions and yet be a good mother | Soha Ali Khan |Table For Two
Why Soha Ali Khan’s Podcast “All About Her” is a GAME CHANGER Table for Two Episode 10
31:08
Now Playing
Why Soha Ali Khan’s Podcast “All About Her” is a GAME CHANGER Table for Two Episode 10

News

PM Modi’s Emotional Assam Speech, Greets People, Thanks for Gifts
02:13
Now Playing
PM Modi’s Emotional Assam Speech, Greets People, Thanks for Gifts
Rajasthan: 50+ Students Hospitalized After Food Poisoning in Dausa School
03:16
Now Playing
Rajasthan: 50+ Students Hospitalized After Food Poisoning in Dausa School
US-China Trade Talks: TikTok Deadline, Russian Oil & Tariffs On Agenda
03:51
Now Playing
US-China Trade Talks: TikTok Deadline, Russian Oil & Tariffs On Agenda

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?