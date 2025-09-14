Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Takes Strong Stand Against Homophobia!

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 promo shows a tense moment when Mohanlal confronts contestant Lakshmi over homophobic remarks about same-sex couple Adhila and Noora. The host’s firm words, telling Lakshmi 'If you can’t stand them, leave the house,' sent shockwaves across the house and social media, highlighting inclusion and respect.

