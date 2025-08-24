MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Weekend Promo: Mohanlal Scolds Aryan For Hygiene Lapse

Published : Aug 24 2025, 02:04 PM IST
The weekend promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 has set social media on fire! Superstar Mohanlal stormed into the house and didn’t hold back, blasting Aryan for his lack of hygiene and careless behavior. With sharp words and a commanding tone, Lalettan reminded housemates that discipline and respect are non-negotiable inside the Bigg Boss house. Catch the full promo as Mohanlal takes Aryan to task, leaving the house tense, contestants stunned, and viewers hooked for a fiery weekend episode. Don’t miss this showdown, emotional confessions, and the high-voltage drama of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7!

