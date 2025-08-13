MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Gizele’s Body Shaming Leads to Anumol’s Tears

Heena Sharma
Published : Aug 13 2025, 01:00 PM IST
During Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, tensions peaked when model-contestant Gizele mocked Anumol’s height, snapping, 'We have height, not like you.' Hurt and emotional, Anumol confronted the remark, insisting she 'has enough heigh', before breaking down. She also asked while crying, 'Is it my fault that I do not have height?' Fellow housemates rushed to console her as the emotionally charged moment unfolded.

