Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Mani Money’ Task Turns Into Chaos and Fun Inside The House

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 brought a brand-new task called ‘Mani Money’ that tested silence, patience, and balance! Each housemate got a bell, ‘Mani’ in Malayalam, and the rule was simple: don’t make any sound. But the real twist came when Bigg Boss ordered everyone to stand on one leg after the buzzer, making the house erupt in laughter and tension.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source