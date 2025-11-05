Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 | Bincy SLAMS Anumol: 'You’re Staying Only Because of Money Power!'

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7

Published : Nov 05 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Drama peaks in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 as ex-contestant Bincy Sebastian accused Anumol R.S. of surviving in the house using 'money power.' Bincy claimed Anumol spent ₹16 lakh on PR and social media to stay relevant. Anumol partly admitted the spending but denied buying votes. Her family defended her intentions.

