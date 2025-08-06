Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol Breaks Down as Shanavas’s Accuses of Insulting Doctors
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Anumol Breaks Down as Shanavas’s Accuses of Insulting Doctors . Tensions soared in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 as Shanavas accused Anumol of insulting doctors, turning what began as light banter into a serious confrontation. The emotional moment saw Anumol break down in tears, visibly shaken, while other contestants stepped in to support her and calm the situation.
