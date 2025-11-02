Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Teases Aneesh’s Proposal, Anumol Politely Turns Him Down!
Aneesh’s surprise proposal to Anumol left the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 house buzzing! Host Mohanlal playfully teased the duo with his iconic dialogue and even joked about attending their Guruvayoor wedding. But Anumol handled it gracefully — blushing, smiling, and admitting she’s not thinking about marriage right now.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:22
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing