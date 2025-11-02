MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Teases Aneesh’s Proposal, Anumol Politely Turns Him Down!

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 02 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Share this Video

Aneesh’s surprise proposal to Anumol left the Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 house buzzing! Host Mohanlal playfully teased the duo with his iconic dialogue and even joked about attending their Guruvayoor wedding. But Anumol handled it gracefully — blushing, smiling, and admitting she’s not thinking about marriage right now.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Teases Aneesh’s Proposal, Anumol Politely Turns Him Down!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Teases Aneesh’s Proposal, Anumol Politely Turns Him Down!
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan SLAMS Mridul Tiwari For Saving Ashnoor & Abhishek!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan SLAMS Mridul Tiwari For Saving Ashnoor & Abhishek!
Bigg Bank Week Twist: Noora Wins ₹3.5 Lakh, But BBM 7 Loses ₹5 Lakh From Prize Pot
Now Playing
Bigg Bank Week Twist: Noora Wins ₹3.5 Lakh, But BBM 7 Loses ₹5 Lakh From Prize Pot
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal BLASTS Malti, Tanya Stirs Drama!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal BLASTS Malti, Tanya Stirs Drama!
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Laksha Yudham’ Task Turns House Into Battleground
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Laksha Yudham’ Task Turns House Into Battleground
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Breaks Down in Tears! Captaincy Turns into Chaos
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Breaks Down in Tears! Captaincy Turns into Chaos
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Mani Money’ Task Turns Into Chaos and Fun Inside The House
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Mani Money’ Task Turns Into Chaos and Fun Inside The House
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Targets Mridul In Kitchen Task, Abhishek Stands Against Her
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Targets Mridul In Kitchen Task, Abhishek Stands Against Her
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: 'Shower of Money' Courtyard Task Unleashes Chaos
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: 'Shower of Money' Courtyard Task Unleashes Chaos
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek & Ashnoor Punished for Breaking Rules | Mridul to Take Final Decision
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek & Ashnoor Punished for Breaking Rules | Mridul to Take Final Decision

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Teases Aneesh’s Proposal, Anumol Politely Turns Him Down!
03:22
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Mohanlal Teases Aneesh’s Proposal, Anumol Politely Turns Him Down!
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan SLAMS Mridul Tiwari For Saving Ashnoor & Abhishek!
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan SLAMS Mridul Tiwari For Saving Ashnoor & Abhishek!
Bigg Bank Week Twist: Noora Wins ₹3.5 Lakh, But BBM 7 Loses ₹5 Lakh From Prize Pot
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Bank Week Twist: Noora Wins ₹3.5 Lakh, But BBM 7 Loses ₹5 Lakh From Prize Pot
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal BLASTS Malti, Tanya Stirs Drama!
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal BLASTS Malti, Tanya Stirs Drama!

News

Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over ‘Attacks on Christians’
03:25
Now Playing
Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over ‘Attacks on Christians’
‘Like Every Day is Halloween’: Obama Mocks Trump at New Jersey Rally
04:10
Now Playing
‘Like Every Day is Halloween’: Obama Mocks Trump at New Jersey Rally
Anant Singh Arrested in Dularchand Yadav Murder Case | Patna Police Press Meet
22:02
Now Playing
Anant Singh Arrested in Dularchand Yadav Murder Case | Patna Police Press Meet

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?