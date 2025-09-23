Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aneesh and Akbar Regain Their Lost Powers, House Dynamics Shift
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 witnessed a major twist as Aneesh and Akbar, who were earlier stripped of their powers due to wildcard entrants’ punishments, regained their authority inside the house. The reinstatement at the end of the seventh week has set the stage for fresh strategies, alliances, and dramatic confrontations.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
34:55
Now Playing
03:42
Now Playing
03:42
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing