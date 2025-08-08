Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Akbar’s ‘Septic Tank’ Slur on Renu Sudhi Sparks Outrage, Wins Task Power
Controversy has engulfed Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 after contestant Akbar Khan used the derogatory term 'septic tank' to describe fellow housemate Renu Sudhi during a task that asked contestants to give nicknames. The insensitive comment left Renu visibly shaken and emotional, prompting solidarity from other housemates and an uproar among viewers for its disrespect toward womanhood and grieving mothers.
