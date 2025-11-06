Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Emotional Farewell as Contestants Apologize and Break Down

As Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 nears its finale, emotions ran high in the house. Contestants opened up, apologized, and expressed gratitude. Aneesh, Shanavas, and others shared heartfelt confessions, while Akbar revealed his loneliness. Tears, hugs, and regrets filled the episode, marking one of the most emotional moments of the season.

