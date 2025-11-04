Bigg Boss Malayalam7: Appani Sarath, Sariga & Sarika KB Re-Enter The House!
In a thrilling twist ahead of the grand finale, Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 witnessed a surprise reunion as former contestants Appani Sarath, Kalabhavan Sariga, and Sarika KB returned to the house. Their sudden entry filled the atmosphere with cheers, laughter, and nostalgia, leaving current contestants emotional and ecstatic.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:42
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing