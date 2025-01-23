Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

As Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 nears its grand finale on January 25-26, fans are eagerly waiting to see who takes home the trophy. Trivikram stands out for his wit and clarity, while wildcard entries like Rajat Kishan and Hanumanta Lamani have impressed viewers with their distinct personalities. Mokshita Pai has emerged as a strong contender, while Ugram Manju’s silence raises questions. Bhavya Gowda’s controversial gameplay may affect her chances.