Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

First Published Jan 26, 2025, 4:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 4:33 PM IST

Hanumantha is leading the audience poll as the favorite to win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11, securing 64% of the votes as per media outlet. Ugramm Manju follows closely with 44%, while Trivikram and Mokshitha Pai trail behind. The winner, determined by the grand finale hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, will walk away with a ₹50 lakh prize. Fans eagerly await the final results, which promise an electrifying conclusion to this dramatic season.

Recent Videos

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Video Top Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj
Entertainment

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch, All You Need to Know
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch, All You Need to Know

Must See

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj
Entertainment

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground