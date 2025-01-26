Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Hanumantha is leading the audience poll as the favorite to win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11, securing 64% of the votes as per media outlet. Ugramm Manju follows closely with 44%, while Trivikram and Mokshitha Pai trail behind. The winner, determined by the grand finale hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, will walk away with a ₹50 lakh prize. Fans eagerly await the final results, which promise an electrifying conclusion to this dramatic season.