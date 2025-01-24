Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

First Published Jan 24, 2025, 10:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 24, 2025, 10:58 PM IST

In a heartwarming twist ahead of the grand finale, the contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 were treated to a special interaction with their fans and followers on the show. This surprise visit allowed the housemates to engage with their fans directly, bringing a refreshing change to the house dynamics. As the show nears its conclusion, the remaining contestants—Hanumantha, Mokshitha Pai, Manju, Bhavya Gowda, Rajath Kishan, and Trivikram are gearing up for the grand finale scheduled for January 25 and 26.

