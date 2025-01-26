Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

In a surprising turn on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11, Bhavya Gowda was evicted just before the grand finale, securing 64,48,853 votes. Throughout her tenure, Bhavya was celebrated for her leadership, task performance, and meaningful relationships with fellow contestants. Her emotional openness and sportsmanship left a lasting impression on both the audience and housemates. Despite her pre-finale exit, Bhavya's journey remains memorable for her resilience and authentic gameplay.