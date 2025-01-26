Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

First Published Jan 26, 2025, 2:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 2:33 PM IST

In a surprising turn on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11, Bhavya Gowda was evicted just before the grand finale, securing 64,48,853 votes. Throughout her tenure, Bhavya was celebrated for her leadership, task performance, and meaningful relationships with fellow contestants. Her emotional openness and sportsmanship left a lasting impression on both the audience and housemates. Despite her pre-finale exit, Bhavya's journey remains memorable for her resilience and authentic gameplay.

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Video Top Stories

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch, All You Need to Know
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch, All You Need to Know

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Trivikram Confesses Love to Bhavya Gowda | WATCH
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Trivikram Confesses Love to Bhavya Gowda | WATCH

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 Winner PREDICTION: Countdown to Grand Finale Begins! Who is Leading?

Must See

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path
India News

Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale
Entertainment

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale