Bigg Boss 19 Week 4 Elimination: Nehal or Pranit—Who Will Be Evicted?

Published : Sep 21 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19 heats up as Week 4 elimination looms large. Housemates Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, and Abhishek Bajaj are in the danger zone after the latest nomination task, where contestants had to save only two housemates. Alliances and strategies were exposed, putting Pranit and Nehal at the highest risk of leaving the house.

