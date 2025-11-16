Bigg Boss 19: Housemates Target Tanya in FIR Task on Weekend Ka Vaar | Full Drama

Bigg Boss 19: Housemates Target Tanya in FIR Task on Weekend Ka Vaar
The latest Bigg Boss 19 promo shows Rohit Shetty launching the FIR Board on Weekend Ka Vaar, asking contestants to file complaints against those they believe are wrong in the house. The task quickly turned against Tanya, as most housemates named her, sparking confrontations, sharp reasoning, and humorous moments during the segment.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing