Bigg Boss 19: Salman Praises Gaurav Khanna After 14 Weeks | Mixed Reactions Inside House

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Praises Gaurav Khanna After 14 Weeks

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 30 2025, 10:04 PM IST
After 14 weeks in the house, housemates opened up about Gaurav Khanna’s true nature, some calling him calculative and dual-faced. Still, Salman Khan surprised everyone by praising his consistency and calling him 'a delight to work with.' The conflicting views have raised intense debates: is Gaurav genuine, or playing the smartest game?

