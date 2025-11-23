Bigg Boss 19: Salman Teases Farhana For Hugging Kunickaa’s Son; Makes Fun of Tanya
Weekend Ka Vaar turned comedic as Salman Khan pulled up Farhana for rushing to hug Kunickaa’s son, triggering Shehbaz’s sharp-edged humour. He jokingly compared her to a 'female cobra', sparking roaring laughter. Tanya’s jealous reaction and a recreated spoof by Shehbaz, Pranit and Ashnoor became the episode’s standout moment.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing