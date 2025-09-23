Bigg Boss 19: Team Pranit vs Team Shehbaz – Nomination Task Turns into Roast Battle!
Bigg Boss 19’s nomination task took a hilarious twist as contestants were divided into Team Pranit and Team Shehbaz for a commentary/roast battle. Both sides pulled no punches, mocking rivals with savage one-liners. But after three fiery rounds, Team Shehbaz emerged victorious, leaving Team Pranit nominated for the week.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:42
Now Playing
03:42
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing