MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After Heated Food Fight With Abhishek

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 26 2025, 06:04 PM IST
Share this Video

Drama escalated in the Bigg Boss 19 house as Nehal Chudasama got into a fiery clash with Abhishek Bajaj over food portions. The fight began when Nehal complained about chicken running out, questioning the housemates’ excessive eating. Abhishek defended himself, while Malik added fuel by pointing fingers at Abhishek. Nehal, frustrated, lashed out saying housemates should survive on eggs or paneer, before breaking down in tears and crying, 'Main basic khana maang rahi hu tum logo se.' Bigg Boss later called her into the confession room.

Related Video

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After Heated Food Fight With Abhishek
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After Heated Food Fight With Abhishek
Bigg Boss 19 First Nominations: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal & More in Danger!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 First Nominations: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal & More in Danger!
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Abhishek and Baseer Set the Stage on Fire!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Abhishek and Baseer Set the Stage on Fire!
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Salman Khan Welcomes Ashnoor, Gaurav & 14 More Contestants
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Salman Khan Welcomes Ashnoor, Gaurav & 14 More Contestants
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Weekend Promo: Mohanlal Scolds Aryan For Hygiene Lapse
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Weekend Promo: Mohanlal Scolds Aryan For Hygiene Lapse
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aryan Backs Out from Task, Sparks Housewide Uproar
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aryan Backs Out from Task, Sparks Housewide Uproar
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aryan’s Laugh During Shaitya’s Confession Erupts Huge Outrage!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Aryan’s Laugh During Shaitya’s Confession Erupts Huge Outrage!
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Adhila & Noora’s Emotional Sacrifice Leaves Housemates in Tears 💔
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Adhila & Noora’s Emotional Sacrifice Leaves Housemates in Tears 💔
‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’: Raghav Juyal & Lakshya Shine In Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series
Now Playing
‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’: Raghav Juyal & Lakshya Shine In Aryan Khan’s Netflix Series
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas and Akbar’s Explosive FIGHT Stuns Housemates!
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas and Akbar’s Explosive FIGHT Stuns Housemates!

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After Heated Food Fight With Abhishek
03:33
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After Heated Food Fight With Abhishek
Bigg Boss 19 First Nominations: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal & More in Danger!
03:04
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 First Nominations: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal & More in Danger!
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Abhishek and Baseer Set the Stage on Fire!
03:04
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere: Abhishek and Baseer Set the Stage on Fire!
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Salman Khan Welcomes Ashnoor, Gaurav & 14 More Contestants
04:02
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Salman Khan Welcomes Ashnoor, Gaurav & 14 More Contestants

News

Atishi Blasts BJP Over ED Raid On Saurabh Bharadwaj
04:46
Now Playing
Atishi Blasts BJP Over ED Raid On Saurabh Bharadwaj
Indian Navy To Commission Warship Himgiri In Visakhapatnam
03:09
Now Playing
Indian Navy To Commission Warship Himgiri In Visakhapatnam
Trump Warns China – He Could Destroy Them With 'Incredible Cards'
04:31
Now Playing
Trump Warns China – He Could Destroy Them With 'Incredible Cards'

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?