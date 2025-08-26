Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama Breaks Down After Heated Food Fight With Abhishek

Drama escalated in the Bigg Boss 19 house as Nehal Chudasama got into a fiery clash with Abhishek Bajaj over food portions. The fight began when Nehal complained about chicken running out, questioning the housemates’ excessive eating. Abhishek defended himself, while Malik added fuel by pointing fingers at Abhishek. Nehal, frustrated, lashed out saying housemates should survive on eggs or paneer, before breaking down in tears and crying, 'Main basic khana maang rahi hu tum logo se.' Bigg Boss later called her into the confession room.