Bigg Boss 19 Exclusive: Natalia Opens-up on Controversy with Abhishek, and Mridul's Angle

Bigg Boss 19’s first evicted contestant, Natalia Magdalena Janoszek, sits down for an exclusive Asianet interview and breaks her silence! From heated clashes with Abhishek to the much-talked-about bond with Mridul, Natalia reveals the truth behind controversies, friendships, and the unseen drama of the house. She also names her strongest competitor and exposes what really happened inside. Don’t miss this explosive, unfiltered interview that every Bigg Boss fan is talking about.

