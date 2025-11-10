Bigg Boss 19: Malti Charges Morcha Against Farhana, Dramatic Clash Shakes the House
In a fiery Bigg Boss 19 promo, Malti was seen rallying housemates against Farhana, urging everyone to boycott her completely. From provoking Amaal and Pranit to directly clashing with Farhana, the episode turned chaotic. The heated exchange left the house divided and silent after an intense verbal showdown.
