Bigg Boss 19 | Kunickaa Goes Personal Against Tanya, Questions Her Mother's Upbringing

Published : Sep 09 2025, 01:00 PM IST
In a fiery nomination round, Kunickaa Sadanand dragged Tanya Mittal’s mother into the task, saying she hadn’t 'taught Tanya basic things.' The remark left Tanya in tears, with the whole house rallying behind her. Only Farrhana Bhatt stood by Kunickaa, isolating the duo against the rest.

Entertainment

