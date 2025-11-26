BIGG BOSS 19: Gaurav Khanna Bags Ticket to Finale, First Confirmed Finalist!

In a high-voltage turn of events on Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna clinched victory in the 'Ticket to Finale' task and became the first confirmed finalist of the season. After a grueling multi-round challenge testing stamina and mental strength, Gaurav outperformed his rivals and secured a direct spot in the finale, sending the house into a frenzy of excitement.

