Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Confronts Tanya – 'Do You Have Feelings For Amaal?'
Bigg Boss 19 turned fiery as Farhana finally confronted Tanya over her constant concern for Amaal. The heated conversation left the house stunned when Farhana directly asked, 'Do you have feelings for Amaal?' Tanya stood her ground, insisting she just cares for him, while housemates whispered about her true emotions.
