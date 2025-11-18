Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Begins: Kunickaa’s Son & Ashnoor’s Father Bring Emotions To The House
Bigg Boss 19 opened Family Week with emotional reunions as Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan and Ashnoor Kaur’s father Gurmeet Singh entered the house. From tearful hugs to light-hearted teasing, the atmosphere shifted instantly. Both families boosted the contestants’ morale while sparking new reactions, alliances, and unexpected conversations inside the house.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing