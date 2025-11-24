Bigg Boss 19: Week 13 Nomination Turns Explosive After Tanya–Malti Clash

Bigg Boss 19’s Week 13 nomination task turned fierce as housemates stamped the contestants they wanted out. Pranit called Amaal a 'soul loser,' Shehbaz branded Tanya fake, and Amaal targeted Gaurav. But Tanya’s shocking move, stamping Malti’s lips. This triggered instant fury, leaving the house stunned and tempers soaring.

