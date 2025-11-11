Bigg Boss 19: Tanya–Farhana Vs Whole House | Captaincy Task Turns Explosive

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya–Farhana Vs Whole House
Bigg Boss 19’s latest captaincy task turned into a fiery political drama! Contestants were divided into two parties, and soon, slogans, taunts, and laughter filled the house. Farhana and Tanya locked horns with Shehbaz, Amaal, and others, as tensions and tempers soared during the vote-seeking task.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
04:13
Now Playing
03:16
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing